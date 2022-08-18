Wells named Virginia Tech starting quarterback

BLACKSBURG, VA (WTKR)- While Old Dominion's quarterback competition continues to be a three-man race, Virginia Tech has determined who will be taking the snaps when the Hokies visit Norfolk on September 2.

Brent Pry announced the Grant Wells will be the team's starting quarterback to begin the 2022 campaign on Wednesday. Wells, who transferred from Marshall, beat out South Carolina transfer Jason Brown for the top spot on the depth chart.

"I thought I had a really good camp," Wells said, adding he's excited and happy with how things played out. "I felt really good coming out of spring ball as well and we worked really hard over the summer and I think that showed off in camp."

"Jason's done such a nice job, but Grant's just been exceptional," Pry said after practice on Wednesday. "He puts in the extra, he's very coachable, a great student of the game. He's getting better and better all the time and I'm just so impressed with the ball he throws. [It] makes it tough on a defense."

Pry said that Wells has had an exceptional camp, is very accurate, has great ball placement and great decision making, separating himself from Brown as the preseason progressed. The head coach also pointed out his starting quarterback's maturity and quiet demeanor that "demands respect."

Wells's name may sound familiar to Monarch fans. He started for Marshall when Old Dominion traveled to Huntington last season, a 20-13 Thundering Herd overtime win. Wells completed 30 of his 46 pass attempts that day, amassing 299 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Now he'll look to take down the silver and blue for the second time in as many years.

The new Hokie starter said he informed family members and close friends of the news all at once in a group chat.

Virginia Tech is coming off of a 6-7 campaign that saw the Hokies reach a bowl game, falling in the Pinstripe Bowl to Maryland. Braxton Burmeister handled a bulk of the quarterback duties throughout last year, completing 56 percent of his pass attempts for 1,960 yards in 12 games. He threw for 14 touchdowns and was picked off four times on the season.

Wells played in 13 games last season for the Herd, completing 66 percent of his passes for 3,532 yards. His 2021 ledger includes 16 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions with seven rushing scores as well.

Virginia Tech and Old Dominion kick off at 7:00 PM on September 2 at S.B. Ballard Stadium.