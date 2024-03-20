Western Branch baseball catching national eyes

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Western Branch knew it would have potential entering the 2024 season. Now the Bruins are working to ensure that everything falls into place that allows them to realize it.

Nine seniors return for the campaign to pace a Western Branch team that won the Region 6A title and advanced to the state quarterfinals.

"You have to challenge them more every day," head coach Roland Wright noted. "I think your teams that are more advanced like this, their skill level's advanced, they know what the game's about, you're just trying to challenge them every day at practice to get better."

Western Branch isn't just catching the eyes of Hampton Roads, but of the country. National publication Baseball America ranked the program No. 12 in its Southeast Region entering the 2024 season, giving the Bruins a nice boost as they began their schedule. Players and coaches know that the rankings don't translate to how they'll perform between the lines, but it's nice to see the program honored.

"They're kind of like Christmas decorations. They'll brighten your house up, but they don't really bring any value. They're not going to lower your mortgage for the month," Wright said. "It's awesome for our high school and our baseball program to get the national recognition and awesome for my kids. I'm very honored, we're very honored, but at the end of the day it's not going to really help our journey to where we want to go."

"It's just really motivation to strive and reach that goal we have," senior shortstop Josh Wright added. "Since we didn't get to reach it last year, that's what we want to reach this year."

The younger Wright is referring to a state championship. After claiming the region title, Western Branch saw its 2023 campaign come to a screeching halt with 10-2 loss to Charles Colgan in the Class 6 state quarterfinal. This year, the goal is to get those final three wins to claim state gold. It might only be March, but the Bruins don't shy away from addressing their ultimate goal that they hope comes in June.

"It's what we look forward to," Josh Wright pointed it. "It's what we come out and work on every day. It's the reason why we practice so hard and play so hard, so we can reach that goal."

It's early, but so far, so good. Western Branch is out to a 2-0 start on the young campaign with a challenging gauntlet lying ahead that will see a target on the Bruins' backs every night. Ask their head coach, however, and he says his players know it all comes with the territory.

"With great recognition comes great responsibility," he noted. "We've used that a lot. The target's on your back right now."

Western Branch returns to action Thursday when the Bruins visit Nansemond River.