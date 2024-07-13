Western Branch grad Selby returns home thanks to trade Orioles trade

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- 10 years ago, Colin Selby helped Western Branch hoist a state championship. Now his professional baseball journey is bringing him back to Hampton Roads.

The Orioles acquired the relief pitcher Selby in a trade with the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations. Baltimore optioned the former Bruin to Triple-A Norfolk after making the move, meaning he'll call Harbor Park home as he pushes towards Charm City.

That's music to the ears of Roland Wright, who was Selby's high school head coach.

"Kids around our area dream of playing over there at Harbor Park at the professional level," Wright said. "I got a chance to text him and talk to him last night as he was leaving Omaha to come here. He's really pumped."

Selby played his college baseball at Randolph-Macon and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 16th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. After climbing the Pirates' system, the pitcher made his big league debut this past August and appeared in 21 games for Pittsburgh in 2023. He was traded to the Royals following spring training this year, who traded him to the Orioles on Thursday.

For Wright, Selby's family and many others, there's a lot to like about having the pitcher back in the 757. The road through the minor league and professional levels can take a player anywhere, making it hard for loved ones to experience the highs and lows up close and personal.

"He's now back home and they get to now also enjoy this experience with him,"Wright noted. "We kind of all, the community and everybody, get to enjoy it. He's really excited about this opportunity, he's really pumped about it. He was telling me yesterday 'It's like a new beginning, Coach,' and I think he's going to do great things for Baltimore."

The head Bruin and his team plan to attend some Tides' games to see Selby in action, but Wright also has a shining example returning to his own backyard. The former Western Branch star was once in the shoes of his current players, which can be a valuable teaching tool.

"What's cool about professionals is being able to touch them," he pointed out. "We see professional athletes on TV and that's all you really see of them. With Michael Cuddyer being able to be touchable and Colin will be able to be touchable now. He's already said 'Coach, I'm going to swing by. Just let me know.'"

Selby helped the Bruins to a 2014 state championship and 2015 regional title. Western Branch retired his number this past season. He went on to shine for Randolph-Macon and became the first Yellow Jacket alum since 1967 to appear in a Major League Baseball game.

Area baseball fans will get their first chance to see Selby at Harbor Park when the Tides return home for a July 19 showdown against Nashville. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.