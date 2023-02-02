Western Branch's Bly joins Detroit Lions' coaching staff

DETROIT, MI (WTKR)- Dre Bly climbed from Western Branch to the NFL and settled into coaching at his college alma mater. Now he's taking his coaching skills to the pro ranks.

Bly is joining the Detroit Lions as their cornerbacks coach after spending four years at North Carolina at the same position.

The former Bruin, who grabbed first team All-State honors during his time at Western Branch, spent 11 seasons in the NFL as a player with the Rams, Lions, Broncos and 49ers. He won a Super Bowl with St. Louis and earned two Pro Bowl nods during his time in Detroit.

Bly is one of the best defensive backs ever to play at North Carolina. As a freshman, he led the nation with 11 interceptions and earned All-American honors. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.