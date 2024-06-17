Western Branch's Gavin Biernot named VHSL Class 6 baseball Player of the Year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) — After a trip to the state semifinals, Western Branch baseball has earned some more hardware for a terrific 2024 season.

Senior pitcher Gavin Biernot was named the Class 6 Player of the Year, the Virginia High School League announced on Monday.

A signee with Virginia Military Institute, Biernot made appearances in 16 games for the Bruins this season. His performance on the mound was elite, posting an 8-0 record with a 0.89 earned runs average.

He struck out 92 battes while allowing just 49 hits and 24 walks on the season. Opponents batting average against Biernot was .175.

Also named to the VHSL Class 6 all-state baseball team was Grassfield's Bradley Zayac, who earned his way to second-team honors. South Lakes' Morgan Spencer was named Class 6 Coach of the Year.