WHAMMY!: Actor David Koechner set to visit Harbor Park

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Plenty of stars have come through Harbor Park on the field and the Tides are bringing in some star power off of it as well.

Actor David Koechner will visit the venue for Norfolk's July 29 game against Nashville. Koechner is as well-known comedy actor who is best known for his roles as Champ Kind in "Anchorman" and Todd Packer on "The Office." He has appeared in more than 120 movies and television shows and burst onto the scene as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live."

Koechner will begin his visit this month with a VIP Meet and Greet from 5:00 PM-6:15 PM in suites PR2 and PR3 at the stadium. This will be limited to 50 guests and feature all you can eat food and beverages. VIP passes will included photo and autograph opportunities and include a box seat for the game. The cost is $75.

Fans also have the option to purchase an Express Photo Pass, which will allow fans to get into a faster line to get a picture with the actor. This package also includes a ticket to the game and has a capacity of 50 people. It is available for $45.

A $35 photo ticket voucher can also be purchased by fans for a guaranteed spot in line and a seat at the game. These vouchers will be limited to 150 fans. Spectators can also pay $20 for a photo, but the Tides cannot guarantee that every fan will be able to get their pictures taken with Koechner.

First pitch between the Tides and Nashville is set for 6:35 PM that evening.

All of the above ticket options are currently available by calling 757-622-2222 Ext. 101 or Ext. 115, they can also be purchased online or at the Harbor Park box office.

