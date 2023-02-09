Why might fans of the silver and blue wear green on Super Bowl Sunday?

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching, the most-watched sporting event in the country, where football fans will flock to their televisions to see which team will be crowned champion... or to watch the commercials.

Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne has been in football for a long time, but he's never been able to catch the big game in person. He's one of those fans locked into his TV.

"My mom and my wife have been to one (a Super Bowl)," Rahne smiled. "I've never been to one, but the two important women in my life have, so I guess that's kind of different."

This Sunday will once again find Rahne watching the Super Bowl from his couch, but the head Monarch definitely has a rooting interest this time around. Three members of the Eagles have Old Dominion ties and will be looking for rings.

"It's unbelievably powerful that we can have three people in the biggest game, so obviously I'm an Eagles fan this week," he said.

Wide receiver Zach Pascal, long snapper Rick Lovato and Philadelphia Director of Player Personnel Charles Walls have all traded in their silver and blue for green and black. For that reason, this Sunday will find Rahne, and likely many Monarchs, do the same. Seeing former ODU greats under the bright lights of the Super Bowl can be a valuable tool for the current team.

"It just shows the fact that the guys we're recruiting, the guys on our team, that they have a pathway to their dreams," the head coach pointed out. "There's different paths shown."

All three members of the Eagles are now flying high, but no matter the level of their success, Rahne gives them credit for never forgetting from where they've come. He noted that they return to Norfolk to share their thoughts and experiences with the team and support Monarch football at every turn.

"It's one thing when I tell them about hard work," he said. "It's something totally different when a guy who's gone down and been in their shoes tells them about it and how hard and difficult and those sort of things and how much discipline is required."

Monarch Nation will enjoy seeing three of its own on the Super Bowl stage, but will Rahne ever get his chance to make his way to catch Super Sunday firsthand?

"I probably would enjoy just going around the whole time for the week of the Super Bowl and experiencing all that, but I saw some of those ticket prices and it's bananas, so yeah, probably not."

