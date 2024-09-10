Will Wilson play? ODU quarterback's status in question for Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- As Grant Wilson tried to pick himself up for one more snap following Old Dominion's final play against East Carolina this past Saturday night, it was clear something wasn't right.

The Monarchs' junior quarterback remained on the turf as the clock neared 0:00, grabbing at the area around his left wrist and clearly in pain. He would do his best to rally his offense for one more snap, but time ran out.

Old Dominion had lost to the Pirates, but had the silver and blue also lost their starting quarterback? Ricky Rahne, who has not shared information regarding player injuries throughout his tenure at the head of the program, did not elaborate much regarding his starting quarterback's status on Monday.

"Grant is going to continue to be evaluated," Rahne said. "Whoever gives us the best chance to win the game is going to be the starter. That's how it is at every position we have."

The head coach indicated that he feels good about the team's depth, but did not lean towards either direction, at least publicly, when it came to where the team might go Saturday at quarterback when the Monarchs welcome Virginia Tech. Rahne added that he does not reveal injury details because it puts the player and the team at risk.

"I'm excited about our overall depth," pointed out Rahne when asked about Wilson. "I think if you look at our team, we've had a history of guys playing well when guys have been dinged up. We've also had a history of Justin Walker, our trainer, doing an unbelievable job and having guys who people didn't think were going to play in the game go out there and play and play really well."

Wilson was the clear-cut starter coming out of preseason camp. Through two games, he's completed 42 of his 72 pass attempts for 389 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also added 19 yards and a score on the ground. Redshirt freshman Colton Joseph is second on the depth chart at QB, though he has never played a college snap. Boston College transfer Emmett Morehead is also in the Monarchs' quarterback room.

"He likes to run around," smiled senior wide receiver Diante Vines when asked about Joseph. "Fast dude, a little Johnny Manziel-esque sometimes when he tries to run out of the pocket and throw a nice little ball. Colton's a great quarterback and if he's out there and if he's out there, I know he'll handle business how it's supposed to be."

While the Monarchs still search for their first victory of 2024, Virginia Tech will come to Norfolk fresh off a win. The Hokies topped Marshall, 31-14, and now look for their first win in three tries at Old Dominion. Regardless of who lines up behind center, Vines says the offense should flourish.

"I'm confident in all our quarterbacks," the Iowa transfer said. "Those guys put in the work all the time. I catch balls from them all the time, too, so I'm confident with how we'll gel on the field. Whoever's out there, I know they'll be able to make some plays for us."

Old Dominion and Virginia Tech kick off Saturday at 6:00 PM at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.