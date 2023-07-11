William and Mary baseball gets two players picked in first days of MLB Draft

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WTKR) — Two days into the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, there's plenty of reason to celebrate for William & Mary baseball.

Two members of the Tribe were selected in the opening days of the draft, highlighted by Ben Williamson's selection by the Seattle Mariners in the second round, 57th overall.

Williamson is the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, the first W&M player to earn that honor since 2014. He turned in a .390 batting average, leading the team in hits, home runs, and runs batted in.

He becomes the program's second highest selected player, behind Bill Bray who was selected 13th overall by the Montreal Expos in 2004.

In the eight round, William & Mary pitcher Cory Wall became the program's second pick of this years draft. The right hander was selected by the Atlanta Braves at pick No. 249. Transferring to Williamsburg after four years at Fordham, Wall struck out 63 batters in 52 innings of work last season.

He made five starts, tallying four wins with a 3.98 ERA.

It's the first time W&M have had multiple players selected in the same draft since 2017.