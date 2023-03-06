William and Mary men's season ended by Hofstra in CAA quarterfinals

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTKR) — On Saturday, shots wouldn't stop falling for William and Mary men's basketball, hitting 14 threes in a win over Elon.

On Sunday, the script flipped entirely. The Tribe were held to just 30 percent shooting as top-seeded Hofstra cruised its way to a 94-46 win.

The first half proved to a struggle for the green and gold, putting up just 14 points and not hitting one three-pointer. William & Mary found itself in an 18-4 hole with 14:04 left to go in the opening frame and never found its footing.

Anders Nelson led the way for the Tribe with 15 points. Miguel Ayesa, who hits seven triples in the win over Elon, was limited to just six points on 2-9 shooting. All of his shots were beyond the arc.

The Pride got 22 points a piece from Tyler Thomas and Aaron Estrada. Hofstra hit 13 of its 21 three-point shots while knocking down 59.4 percent of its shots from the floor.

With the loss, the Tribe's season concludes at 13-20.