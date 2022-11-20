William and Mary roll past Richmond to secure share of CAA championship

RICHMOND, VA (WTKR) — For the first time since 2015, William and Mary football can call itself conference champion.

The Tribe defeated rival Richmond on Saturday, 37-26, to take home the Capital Cup for the second time in four years and claim a share of the Colonial Athletic Association championship.

Darius Wilson passed for 227 yards on just 13 attempts with one touchdown, scoring two more on the ground. Mike London's group rushed for 244 yards, the ninth time in 11 games they've gained at least 200 yards on the ground.

William and Mary made some history with the victory, notching 10 regular season wins for the first time in program history. It also ends the regular season on a seven-game winning streak.

With a tiebreaker in its favor, the Tribe earn the CAA's automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs. Now at 10-1, they've almost locked themselves into a national seed which would carry a first-round bye.

The team will find out its postseason path on Sunday during the FCS Selection Show. It begins at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.