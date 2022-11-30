William and Mary's Jones awarded with surprise scholarship

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR) — As his high school career was coming to a close, Deep Creek's Jalen Jones wasn't sure what his college destination would be. Wherever he decided to go, he was certain being on the gridiron was out of the question.

"I didn't even plan to play football," he said. "A part of me wanted to run track, I was a big track guy. Thankfully, I got the second chance to come back and play football."

A corner and wide receiver for the Hornets, Jones walked on for William and Mary in 2021 as a defensive back. What he didn't know, however, was that 2022 would lead to a breakout season.

"It was the first game of the year when I was thrown in against Charlotte," he remembered. "I got the opportunity to start the following week and I haven't looked back since."

Jones has played in 10 games this season, leading the Tribe with four interceptions and grabbing the attention of head coach Mike London quickly.

"He's been a quiet, confident young man in his time here," London said. "And he's demonstrated through his performance that he can play at an elite level."

So on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, London called Jones and had him put his mother on speakerphone. He had some news to share.

"I told her she raised a great young man and then I said, 'I want to tell you I'm going to put him on scholarship,'" London remembered.

"When I saw Coach London's name come across my phone, I thought I'd done something wrong," Jones said. "My mom was right beside me, I couldn't really hear Coach London after because she was screaming so loud."

During William and Mary's practice on Saturday, London surprised the team with the news and helped lead a mobbing of Jones.

"Being able to share that with the team, in front of the team and watch them jump on him and congratulate him, that's why we do it," he said.

"I always thought to myself, 'If I were ever in this situation, could I have this moment?' To get that, it all came full circle," Jones said.

This weekend, W&M hosts Gardner-Webb in the FCS Playoffs. It will be another milestone in a season that has included second-team All-CAA honors, a conference Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and a scholarship for Jones.

What will stick with Jones the most, however, is knowing he's worked hard enough to be a role model for the next kid growing up in the area with a dream.

"I'm my brother's biggest inspiration and he looks up to me," Jones said. "If he's doing that, there's other people doing that. So I just want my neighborhood and my area to know it's possible and they can accomplish it if they put their mind to it."