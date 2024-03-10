William & Mary doomed by cold stretch in second round of CAA Tournament

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTKR) — For a little more than a half, William & Mary appeared to be finding its footing at the right time. The Tribe led Towson by six with 14:22 left to play in the second round of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament and was forcing the No. 5 seed into tough shots on defense.

The final 14 minutes of the game, however, turned from a potential dream scenario into a nightmare.

Dane Fischer's group went ice cold and Towson got hot, going on a 20-0 run in a ten minute stretch to flip the lead and cruise to a 67-56 win.

The Tribe led by one at the half after nearly 45 percent from the floor. The offensive rhythm started carrying over into the second frame with W&M sinking five of their first nine shots in the period.

Back-to-back threes from Gabe and Caleb Dorsey got them out ahead 44-38. Caleb Dorsey's triple would be the last made field goal for the Tribe for the next ten minutes.

Towson took the lead for good on two Dylan Williamson free throws. The lead extended all the way to 58-44 before William & Mary was able to stop the bleeding with a Trey Moss three.

Gabe Dorsey led all players in scoring with 18 points, sinking four of his 11 three-point attempts. Chase Lowe added 12 points with seven rebounds and five assists, while Moss scored 11.

The Tribe hit double digits in three-pointers made for the fourth straight game with 10 against Towson. They wrapped up the season with 296 triples, a school record.

With the loss, William & Mary's season comes to a close at 10-23. It's the program's fourth straight losing season.