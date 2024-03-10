William & Mary fires men's basketball coach Dane Fischer after five seasons

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WTKR) — After its fourth straight losing season, William & Mary is moving on from Dane Fischer.

The school announcing on Sunday morning it has parted ways with its men's basketball coach after five seasons.

"Coach Fischer is a person of high character and integrity, and I am grateful for all he has done for our student-athletes. However, the time has come for change in our program," said W&M director of athletics Brian Mann said. "As a university, we hold ourselves to the highest standards and are committed to competitive excellence in all our varsity athletics programs. My focus now turns to identifying the right person to uphold those standards as our next men's basketball coach."

Fischer took over for long-time head coach Tony Shaver before the 2019-2020 season, guiding the Tribe to a 21-11 campaign.

In the four seasons after, W&M failed to achieve another winning season, going just 35-80 in that span. Conference play was also difficult place for the Tribe, which went 19-45 in the Coastal Athletic Association in those four seasons.

This year Fischer's group went 10-23, losing 10 of its final 12 games. Their season came to a close on Saturday in the second round of the CAA Tournament in a 67-56 loss to Towson.

William & Mary said it will begin a national search immediately for its next coach. Prior to coming to Williamsburg, Fischer was an assistant at George Mason, Bucknell, Rider, and Williams College.