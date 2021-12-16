William & Mary football adds five during 2022 early signing period

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) – The William & Mary football program bolstered its roster during the early signing period Wednesday, as Head Football Coach Mike London announced the addition of five talented student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Tribe.

"Today William & Mary received commitments from five student-athletes who we are excited to make part of our football program," London said. "Geographically, this group covered the length of the state, from the Tidewater through southwestern Virginia, along with a pair of student-athletes from out of state. The coaches did an outstanding job of bringing in talented individuals, who I am certain will not only thrive in our culture, but also add to it. These young men will enhance the depth and talent on our roster. My expectation is for them to also be active members of our campus community as well."

The dynamic five-member incoming class features standouts on both sides of the ball and includes two linebackers, a wide receiver, a tight end and an offensive lineman.

2022 W&M TRIBE FOOTBALL EARLY SIGNING PERIOD CLASS NAME BIO VIDEO POS HT WT HOMETOWN / HIGH SCHOOL Desmond Cook Bio Watch LB 6-0 215 Chesapeake, Va. / Western Branch HS Stewart Harrington III Bio Watch OLB 6-2 210 Bowie, Md. / Bowie HS Carson Jenkins Bio Watch WR 5-10 180 Gate City, Va. / Gate City HS Greg Klingensmith Bio Watch OL 6-5 265 Apollo, Pa. / Apollo Ridge HS Sean McElwain Bio Watch TE 6-5 210 Glen Allen, Va. / Glen Allen HS