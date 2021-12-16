William & Mary football adds five during 2022 early signing period

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) – The William & Mary football program bolstered its roster during the early signing period Wednesday, as Head Football Coach Mike London announced the addition of five talented student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Tribe.
"Today William & Mary received commitments from five student-athletes who we are excited to make part of our football program," London said. "Geographically, this group covered the length of the state, from the Tidewater through southwestern Virginia, along with a pair of student-athletes from out of state. The coaches did an outstanding job of bringing in talented individuals, who I am certain will not only thrive in our culture, but also add to it. These young men will enhance the depth and talent on our roster. My expectation is for them to also be active members of our campus community as well."
The dynamic five-member incoming class features standouts on both sides of the ball and includes two linebackers, a wide receiver, a tight end and an offensive lineman.
Complete bio information for the entire class is below.
|2022 W&M TRIBE FOOTBALL EARLY SIGNING PERIOD CLASS
|NAME
|BIO
|VIDEO
|POS
|HT
|WT
|HOMETOWN / HIGH SCHOOL
|Desmond Cook
|Bio
|Watch
|LB
|6-0
|215
|Chesapeake, Va. / Western Branch HS
|Stewart Harrington III
|Bio
|Watch
|OLB
|6-2
|210
|Bowie, Md. / Bowie HS
|Carson Jenkins
|Bio
|Watch
|WR
|5-10
|180
|Gate City, Va. / Gate City HS
|Greg Klingensmith
|Bio
|Watch
|OL
|6-5
|265
|Apollo, Pa. / Apollo Ridge HS
|Sean McElwain
|Bio
|Watch
|TE
|6-5
|210
|Glen Allen, Va. / Glen Allen HS
|DESMOND COOK | LINEBACKER
|6-0 • 215 • CHESAPEAKE, VA. • WESTERN BRANCH HS
What Cook brings to the Tribe: "Desmond plays with unmatched physicality. In addition, he shows good speed and change of direction. We see him making an impact not only on defense but special teams as well."
|STEWART HARRINGTON III | OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
|6-2 • 210 • BOWIE, MD. • BOWIE HS
What Harrington brings to the Tribe: "Stewart has the explosion and fast twitch that we need in an outside linebacker and pass rusher. When combined with his physicality we believe he has a unique skillset."
Prep: Four-year letterwinner as an outside linebacker and defensive end for head coach Tremaine Price at Bowie High School … Served as a captain his senior season … Posted 74 tackles (52 solo) with 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as a senior … Great American Rivalry Series Scholar-Athlete recipient in 2021 … Also played power forward on the BHS basketball team … Played violin in the school orchestra … Personal: Son of Stewart Harrington Jr. and Sendia Spradley … Enjoys lifting weights, working out and spending time with friends and family, especially during the holidays.
|CARSON JENKINS | WIDE RECEIVER
|5-10 • 180 • GATE CITY, VA. • GATE CITY HS
What Jenkins brings to the Tribe: "Carson possesses elite speed as well as great contact balance. We see him as being a dynamic yards after the catch player as well as a dangerous asset in the return game."
Prep: Three-year letterwinner as a wide receiver/athlete for head coach Jeremy Houseright at Gate City High School … Earned first-team all-region honors three times … Also garnered first-team all-district accolades all three seasons … Recorded 2,067 total yards with 20 touchdowns as a senior … Also rushed for 1,243 yards on 173 carries … Totaled 15 receptions for 230 yards as a senior … Registered 401 kickoff yards on 15 returns … Two-time all-district and all-region standout as a centerfielder in baseball … Also lettered multiple times in basketball … Member of the National Honor Society … Personal: Son of Jason and Stacie Jenkins … Both his father (football) and mother (tennis) played collegiate athletics at UVA-Wise … Enjoys working out, playing golf, video games and hunting.
|GREG KLINGENSMITH | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
|6-5 • 265 • APOLLO, PA. • APOLLO RIDGE HS
What Klingensmith brings to the Tribe: "Greg has a unique level of athleticism for his size. He has quick feet and a large frame that is exactly what we want in an offensive tackle."
Prep: Four-year letterwinner as an offensive and defensive lineman for head coach John Skiba at Apollo Ridge High School … Two-time all-conference first-team selection as an offensive lineman (2020, 2021) … Honored as the conference's offensive lineman of the year in 2020 … Earned first-team all-conference honors as a defensive end as a senior … Chosen as the conference's defensive lineman of the year in 2021 … Posted five sacks, six TFLs and 33 tackles as a senior … Also lettered as a thrower on the track & field team and set the school record in discus … Student Council President … Member of S.A.D.D. Club and County Chorus … Personal: Son of Richard and Catherine Klingensmith … Enjoys gaming, lifting, podcasts, cutting/splitting/selling firewood, and mowing grass.
|SEAN MCELWAIN | TIGHT END
|6-5 • 210 • GLEN ALLEN, VA. • GLEN ALLEN HS
What McElwain brings to the Tribe: "Sean is a versatile athlete with a big frame to grow into. He has a great catch radius, shows physicality on defense, and relentless effort on special teams."
Prep: Two-year letterwinner as a standout tight end and defensive end for head coach Perry Jones at Glenn Allen High School … Team captain as a senior … Earned first-team all-region honors as a tight end and third-team all-regions accolades as a defensive end in 2021 … Recorded 24 catches for 345 yards and three touchdowns as a senior … Averaged 14.4 yards per catch … Posted 60 tackles and 5.0 sacks as a defensive end … Also lettered in basketball and baseball … Captain on the basketball team … Played french horn in honors band and orchestra/symphonic band … Member of the National Honor Society … Working towards Eagle Scout … Personal: Son of Mark and Dena McElwain … Enjoys camping and history.