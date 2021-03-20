William & Mary football hosts Elon in home opener

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) — The William & Mary football team will host Elon for its home opener at Zable Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m.

W&M is coming off an open date after its road game at James Madison (March 13) was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Dukes' program. The Tribe opened its season the prior week with a 21-14 setback at Richmond, as the Spiders earned the narrow victory with a late touchdown in the fourth quarter. W&M held UR to just 310 yards, 159 of which came on two possessions. Offensively, quarterback Hollis Mathis accounted for both of the Tribe's touchdowns – one on the ground and one through the air – and completed 18 of 28 passes for a career-high 204 yards.

After opening its season with a victory against Davidson, Elon has lost its last three games, including a pair of contests versus CAA opponents – James Madison (20-17) and Richmond (38-14). Saturday's game will be just the second road contest for the Phoenix. Although Elon ranks second in the conference in third down efficiency (46.3), it is averaging just 19.2 points per game. Additionally, the Phoenix is allowing 30.8 points per game and 392.8 yards per game. Individually, Jaylan Thomas (60.5) and Joey Baughman (60.0) lead Elon's rushing attack, while Omar Rogers has recorded a pair of interceptions.

Saturday's game will mark just the sixth meeting between W&M and Elon, as the Tribe owns a 3-2 edge.

Last season's 31-29 five-overtime victory at Elon marked the most extra sessions played in school history, as the Tribe has never played more than two overtimes. Additionally, it marked the most overtime sessions played by an FCS team in 2019 and is just one short of the NCAA record for an all-FCS matchup.