William & Mary football opens CAA slate at Elon

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) - The William & Mary football team will look to extend its winning streak to three games when it opens its conference slate at Elon on Saturday at 2 p.m.

W&M enters Saturday's conference opener with a 2-1 record and is coming off back-to-back victories against Lafayette and Colgate. The Tribe's defense has been dominant in the wins, as it allowed just 10 total points and 259 total yards per contest during the two-game stretch. Additionally, W&M ranks third nationally in sacks (13), 12th in interceptions (5) and 13th in TFL (22). Offensively, W&M piled up 331 rushing yards in last week's win at Colgate, which ranks as the second-best ground game total posted by the Tribe dating back through the 2009 season.

Elon will also open its league slate this weekend after posting a 1-2 record in non-conference play. The Phoenix defeated Campbell and suffered setbacks to Wofford and Appalachian State. Most of Elon's offensive production has come through the air as quarterback Davis Cheek ranks 19th nationally with 268.7 passing yards per game. Wide receiver Jackson Parham has totaled 16 catches for 251 yards with a touchdown, while Chandler Brayboy has recorded 17 receptions for 167 yards with two touchdowns. Defensively, Elon is allowing 30.3 points per game and 409.0 total yards per game, but has generated seven turnovers – a figure that ranks 14th nationally.

Saturday's game will mark just the seventh meeting between W&M and Elon, as the Tribe owns a 4-2 edge. W&M's last trip to Elon in 2019, a 31-29 five-overtime victory, marked the most extra sessions played in school history. Additionally, it marked the most overtime sessions played by an FCS team in 2019 and is just one short of the NCAA record for an all-FCS matchup.