William & Mary football opens its unique spring season Saturday at Richmond

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) - The William & Mary football team will begin one of the most unique seasons in the program's 127-year history when it squares off against longtime rival Richmond for the Capital Cup on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tickets are not available to the general public. The game will be televised by NBC Sports Washington, while it will also be available with a FloSports subscription.

After winning three of its final four games to conclude the 2019 campaign, including a season-ending victory at Richmond, W&M enters the spring slate eager to build upon the program's success. Anchored by a talented and experienced offensive line, the Tribe's scoring production looks to continue the upward trajectory that began last season under the direction of dynamic sophomore quarterback Hollis Mathis. Nearly all of the Tribe's rushing and receiving production returns from a season ago. While just three starters return on defense, the unit is replete with talented, athletic playmakers.

Richmond returns 17 starters, nine on offense and eight on defense) from last season's team that posted a 5-7 record overall and a 4-4 mark in conference play. Senior quarterback Joe Mancuso enters his third year as a starter and ranked second in the CAA in total offense last season (2,775). On the defensive side, defensive lineman Kobie Turner earned preseason All-America honors by Hero Sports after leading the Spiders with 14.5 TFL and 7.0 sacks in 2019. Aaron Dyke also garnered preseason All-America accolades by Athlon Sports as a kick returner.

Saturday's game between William & Mary and Richmond will mark the 131st meeting between the two schools in what has been traditionally called the "Oldest Rivalry in the South" – but may be more accurately described as the most PLAYED rivalry in the South. W&M leads the all-time series, 63-62-5. The teams first met in 1898, when Richmond blanked W&M, 15-0.

Only three other Division I series have a longer history than that of W&M vs. UR.

Fans can also listen to the live broadcast on the Tribe's flagship stations 92.3 FM The Tide. Live stats will be available at RichmondSpiders.com, while fans can follow the action on Twitter at @WMTribeFootball.