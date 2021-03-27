William & Mary football to host No. 1 James Madison

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The William & Mary football team will look for its fifth win in its last seven games dating back to last season when it hosts top-ranked James Madison at Zable Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.

W&M enters Saturday's game with a 1-1 record and is coming off an impressive 31-10 victory against Elon at Zable Stadium last weekend. True freshman running back Malachi Imoh posted a breakout performance in just his second collegiate game, as he rushed for 137 yards with three touchdowns en route to earning CAA Rookie of the Week honors. Sophomore quarterback Hollis Mathis continues to impress and leads the conference in passing yards with zero interceptions, while also rushing for 46.0 yards per game. Defensively, W&M ranks among the nation's top 20 in scoring defense (15.5), total defense (253.0) and passing defense (141.5).

Ranked No. 1 nationally, James Madison currently owns a 3-0 record overall and a 1-0 mark in conference play. Saturday's game will mark the Dukes' first contest since defeating Elon on March 6, as it has missed its last two games due to COVID-19 protocols. JMU is the league's top scoring offense (36.0) and is averaging 265.3 yards per game on the ground. Defensively, the Dukes are allowing just 11.0 points per game and 31.0 rushing yards per contest. Individually, Percy Agyei-Obese ranks second in the CAA in rushing yards per game (101.0) and has four rushing touchdowns.

In a series that began in 1978, JMU has won 25 of the 42 all-time meetings while the Tribe owns a 12-11 advantage in games played in Williamsburg.