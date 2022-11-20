William & Mary grabs No. 5 national seed, first round bye in FCS playoffs

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Coming off its best regular season in the history of the program, William & Mary discovered the early part of its journey to a hopeful national championship on Sunday afternoon.

The Tribe earned the number five overall national seed in the FCS Playoffs and will host either Gardner-Webb or Eastern Kentucky on December 3 at Zable Stadium. It marks the school's first postseason appearance since 2015. William & Mary tied for the CAA title with New Hampshire and was awarded the automatic bid thanks to a tie-breaker of having a greater conference game point differential than the Wildcats.

Mike London's squad posted the first 10-win regular season in the program's 129 year history and ended on a seven-game winning streak. A 35-31 home setback against Elon marked the Tribe's only defeat of 2022. The 6-0 road mark posted by the team is also the best ever by the program.

William & Mary got it done on both sides of the ball this year, averaging 34 points per game (second in CAA) and holding opponents to 20.4 points per game (3rd in CAA). The Tribe's 457.3 yards per game are good enough for 11th in the country among FCS programs, while its 274 rushing yard average ranks third in the FCS circuit.

The team is fueled on the ground by a deep running back room, led by Bronson Yoder's 106.1 yards per contest. Darius Wilson provides a dual threat at quarterback, while the Tribe defense has been a steady force for most of the campaign.

William & Mary is one of five CAA programs to earn spots in the 2022 FCS Playoffs. New Hampshire, Delaware, Richmond and Elon also are part of the field.