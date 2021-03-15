William & Mary hopes to hire new Athletics Director by July

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) - William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe announced Monday the formation of a search committee that is tasked with finding the university's next Athletics Director.

The committee will be co-chaired by Matthew T. Lambert '99, vice president for university advancement, and interim Athletics Director Jeremy P. Martin Ph.D. '12, MBA '17 and charged with leading a national search targeted for completion by July 1, 2021.

In a message to the W&M community , Rowe said, "With the staunch support of alumni, William & Mary is now in a stronger position to make progress on our most significant challenges: ensuring equity, financial sustainability, competitive success and community building for all sports programs."

Martin, who has led W&M Athletics since October, will continue to oversee the department until a permanent AD is in place. Martin will then transition back to his previous role as chief of staff to the President. Former AD Samantha Huge resigned in October.

"I have heard from so many in our community kind commendations for the terrific job Dr. Martin has done, in the challenging role of interim director. I share that warm appreciation. He has fulfilled his charge with dedication, skill and patience. I am very grateful for his willingness to serve at a critical time and for his strong leadership," Rowe said. "He believes, and I agree, that sufficient progress has been made to launch a search so that he can return to his chief of staff position. I am delighted that he will be re-engaging in that important role."

A Division I program of 23 men's and women's sports with almost 500 student-athletes and 120 coaches and staff, William & Mary competes in the Colonial Athletics Association.

Rowe named a 13-member search committee of alumni, faculty, staff, students, trustees, current and former student-athletes and coaches who will review and finalize the position profile. In addition, the president named a group of special advisors.

The search committee, which will be managed and staffed by W&M search consultants, will be assisted in sourcing candidates by Craig Littlepage of Collegiate Sports Associates.

The search committee will be tasked with ensuring that a broad field of qualified candidates are encouraged to participate in the search, which will be a confidential process in order to attract the deepest candidate pool. It will be conducted in two phases, with finalists assured of confidentiality for visits to campus and with community leaders.