William & Mary men's hoops to play in 1st round of CAA Men's Basketball Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (February 27, 2021) – The pairings are set for the 2021 Hercules Tires CAA Men’s Basketball Championship, which will be held March 6-9 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.

First-round action opens on Saturday as eighth-seeded Elon (7-8, 4-7 CAA) faces #9 Towson (4-13, 3-9 CAA) at 3 p.m., followed by #7 William & Mary (6-9, 4-6 CAA) against #10 UNCW (7-9, 1-6 CAA) at 7 p.m.

The CAA quarterfinals tip off at 11 a.m. on Sunday with #4 Hofstra (12-9, 8-6 CAA) meeting #5 Delaware (7-7, 5-4 CAA). At 2:30 p.m., top-seeded James Madison (13-6, 8-2 CAA) takes on the Elon/Towson winner. Second-seeded Northeastern (9-8, 8-2 CAA) faces the W&M/UNCW winner at 6 p.m., followed by #3 Charleston (9-9, 6-4 CAA) against #6 Drexel (9-7, 4-5 CAA) at 9:30 p.m. All games in the first round and quarterfinals can be seen on FloHoops.com.

The semifinal games of the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship are set for 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Monday, with the two winners facing off for the conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9. The semifinal games and championship game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.

There will be no public sale of tickets for the Hercules Tires CAA Men’s Basketball Championship. Attendance at the championship will be limited to families and guests of student-athletes and coaches.

For more information on the 2021 CAA Basketball Championship, visit our official championship page under the championships tab at CAASports.com .

2021 Hercules Tires CAA Men’s Basketball Championship

March 6-9 – Atlantic Union Bank Center – Harrisonburg, Va.

Saturday, March 6 – First Round

G1 - #8 Elon vs. #9 Towson – 3 p.m.

G2 - #7 William & Mary vs. #10 UNCW – 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 7 – Quarterfinals

G3 - #4 Hofstra vs. #5 Delaware – 11 a.m.

G4 - #1 James Madison vs. Elon/Towson winner – 2:30 p.m.

G5 - #2 Northeastern vs. William & Mary/UNCW winner – 6 p.m.

G6 - #3 Charleston vs. #6 Drexel – 8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 8 – Semifinals

G7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

G8 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9 - Championship

G9 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – 7 p.m.