William & Mary shuts out Old Dominion, 5-0

NORFOLK, VA. (TribeAthletics.com) - William & Mary baseball defeated Old Dominion 5-0 Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk. The Tribe pitching allowed just three hits over nine innings to win the game.

Justin Pearson won the game going 3.0 innings allowing zero runs with four punchouts. The fight year added three ground outs and zero hits for his outing. Mike Weidinger followed with an inning of work, two strikeouts and no hits.

Matt Howat tossed the seventh and eighth, while freshman standout Carter Lovasz shut the door in the ninth with a pair of punchouts.

Jack Cone was the man on the mound to start the game for the Tribe and went 2.0 innings allowing no runs on just one hit. Justin Pearson added on a clean third as the score was 0-0 in the fourth.

Joe Delossantos finally broke the tie in the fifth as the outfielder walked, stole second, advanced to third, finally scoring on a Mark Trotta sac fly. In the seventh, Solomon smacked a 1-1 pitch over the fence in right to make it 2-0.

Later in the inning, Ben Williamson reached to score Max Winters via an error, and Ragone's single plated Williamson and Matt Thomas to make it 5-0. Matt Howat and Mike Weidinger combined to strike out four over the next three innings.

Up Next: The Tribe returns to Plumeri Park next weekend for a three game set with the Blue Hens of Delaware. The Green and Gold will honor 10 seniors Saturday afternoon.