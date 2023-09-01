William & Mary starts CAA title defense with road win over Campbell

Buies Creek, N.C. (WTKR) — The start of William & Mary's defense of its Coastal Athletic Association championship got off to a tremendous start on Thursday night.

Off the heals of one of their most successful seasons in program history, the Tribe offense racked up 452 yards of total offense en route to a 34-24 win over Campbell.

Running back Bronson Yoder broke a stalemate up with 2:59 left in the second quarter with a three-yard touchdown to give W&M a 21-14 lead, an advantage it would never give back.

The senior running back led the way for Mike London's group, rushing for 127 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Darius Wilson followed suit, passing for 182 yards and a pair of scores in the opener. Malachi Imoh did a bit of everything for W&M, rushing for 44 yards and leading the Tribe in receiving with four catches for 61 yards. Lucas Martin and DreSean Kendrick each hauled in a touchdown through the air.

Nate Lynn made his presence in the game on defense with two sacks of Camels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams.

It's the third time in the Mike London era that William & Mary has won its opener. The Tribe will get a little extra rest before playing at Zable Stadium for the first time in 2023 against Wofford next Saturday.