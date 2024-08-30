William & Mary unleashes 41-7 win over VMI to begin 2024 season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WTKR) — William & Mary's first impression on the 2024 season showed a team with all eyes locked in on making another run to the FCS Playoffs.

Behind a balanced offense and a massive special teams play, the Tribe unleashed on VMI in a season-opening 41-7 win on Thursday night.

Bronson Yoder got things going five minutes into the game when the senior running back plunged his way into the endzone on a 1-yard run, capping off an 11 play drive.

After missing the final seven games of the Tribe's season a year ago due to injury, Yoder finished his return with 10 carries and 54 yards.

Malachi Imo and Hollis Mathis each scored on a rushing attempt as well, while quarterback Darius Wilson tossed two touchdowns. Wilson would finish the game 11-of-15 for 190 yards while rushing for 45 on the ground.

Mike London's group seized complete control of the game in the second quarter. Already leading 14-0, John Kearney blocked a Keydets punt. After the ball was knocked around, Clayton Dobler scooped it up and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0.

W&M gets off to a 1-0 start in 2024, the third straight year it's won in its season opener. The Tribe will take the show on the road next Saturday when they travel to Coastal Carolina.