William & Mary vs. James Madison football game postponed due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. – CAA Football has announced that this Saturday’s football game between William & Mary and James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va. has been postponed due to CoVID-19 related protocols within the JMU program.

A decision on rescheduling the game will be made at a later date.

William & Mary opened its unique spring season last Saturday, losing to Richmond 21-14.

James Madison is currently the #1 team in the nation in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The Dukes (3-0) opened Colonial Athletic Association play with a 20-17 victory last Saturday at Elon.