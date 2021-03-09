Menu

William & Mary vs. James Madison football game postponed due to COVID-19

Posted at 9:42 PM, Mar 08, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. – CAA Football has announced that this Saturday’s football game between William & Mary and James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va. has been postponed due to CoVID-19 related protocols within the JMU program.

A decision on rescheduling the game will be made at a later date.

William & Mary opened its unique spring season last Saturday, losing to Richmond 21-14.

James Madison is currently the #1 team in the nation in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The Dukes (3-0) opened Colonial Athletic Association play with a 20-17 victory last Saturday at Elon.

