William & Mary's Malachi Imoh honored by Colonial Athletic Association

RICHMOND, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) – After posting a tremendous performance in the William & Mary football team's 31-10 victory against Elon, true freshman running back Malachi Imoh has been selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week.

Imoh rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns, of which 129 yards came in the first half. His only carry after intermission was a 2-yard touchdown run.

Highlighting Imoh's carries were touchdown runs of 65 and 38 yards.

He also recorded a 10-yard reception.

W&M will return to action when it hosts top-ranked James Madison at Zable Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.