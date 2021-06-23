Watch
Williamsburg's Luc Lipcius a ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team finalist

Butch Dill/AP
Tennessee first baseman Luc Lipcius (40) tosses the ball to pitcher Blade Tidwell (29) at first for the out on Alabama's Peyton Wilson in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
OMAHA, Neb. (utsports.com) - Tennessee redshirt junior first baseman Luc Lipcius has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team.

Lipcius is part of a 24-player group of finalists and one of three first basemen selected. The final team will be announced today Wednesday and will consist of nine members—one from each infield position as well as one pitcher and three outfielders.

The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007 and are presented annually to the top defensive players from each division of collegiate baseball.

Starting 63 of Tennessee's 67 games at first base this season, Lipcius has compiled a .998 fielding percentage, committing only one error in 523 chances. He leads the team with 486 putouts.

