Williamsburg's Schobel paces Virginia Tech to Super Regional

BLACKSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Virginia Tech baseball is heading to its first Super Regional. Williamsburg's Tanner Schobel is right in the middle of it.

"Playing in front of that crowd this weekend was by far one of the coolest things I've ever done in my playing career, no doubt," Schobel said. "I think the crowd feeds off of us, but we also feed off of them and so that's what kind of gives us a push against some of these really good teams that we've been playing."

The Hokies put their best baseball on display during the regional. After opening with a 15-9 win over Wright State, Virginia Tech brought even more bats in the second game in a 24-4 smashing of Columbia. A 7-2 win over the Lions on Sunday pushed the Hokies onto the round of 16.

"It's something cool when all the bats are working and everybody's getting a piece of the action," the Williamsburg native said of the 24 run output on Saturday night. "It's really special."

Schobel himself has put together a special season as well. The sophomore infielder ranks second on the team with a .374 batting average and leads the squad with 18 home runs and 73 RBI. He enters the Super Regional on a six game hitting streak and has only gone hitless in ten of his 56 games in 2022, making a name for himself in the ACC and putting himself on the national stage in the NCAA Tournament.

"I wouldn't want to go anywhere else," Schobel said of Virginia Tech. "This has been the best school to me and my family. I really do love it here."

The Walsingham Academy product is getting it done on the other side of the commonwealth, but he certainly hasn't forgotten where he's come from. His support system in Williamsburg is strong and cheering him on from the 757.

"Me and my high school coach are still super close," he noted. "We still text probably once or twice week, just on baseball, life, what's going on around town, so it's really cool just having a support staff like my family and my coaches and my friends from Williamsburg that always stay in touch and keep me happy off the field."

Virginia Tech welcomes Oklahoma in the best-of-three Super Regional beginning Friday. First pitch at English Field is set for 3:00 PM.