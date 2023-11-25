Wilson's game-winning TD seals 21-point comeback, bowl eligibility for ODU

NORFOLK, Va. — For multiple weeks, Old Dominion had to learn how to get itself off the mat and fight under adversity.

The lessons paid off on Saturday night in the most important game of the Monarchs' season.

Grant Wilson scored on a two-yard run with no time remaining to lift ODU to a stunning 25-24 win over Georgia State, sealing a 21-point comeback and bowl eligibility.

The Panthers put their stamp on the game early, with Darren Grainger motoring into the endzone from 16 yards out. The game continued to go the visitors way in the second quarter, with a pair of touchdown reception from Ahmon Green to make it 21-0 at halftime.

No breaks seemed to go ODU's way, with a penalty on a punt extending Georgia State's first drive. Injuries also started mounting up, with defensive back Lamareon James and record-setting tackler Jason Henderson both hurt in the first half.

With 1:34 left in the third quarter, momentum began to shift for the Monarchs on a Wilson touchdown pass to Reymello Murphy to make it 21-7. On its first drive of the fourth quarter, ODU got an explosive play from Obie Sanni bolted free for a 67-yard touchdown to close the game down to one-score.

Georgia State extended the lead to 24-14 after a field goal with 10 minutes to play but things took a drastic turn with less than two minutes left in the game. Ethan Sanchez knocked through a 37-yard field goal with 1:37 left to go, then just 20 seconds later a high snap led to a Panthers safety, closing the gap to 24-19 and giving the silver and blue one last shot at the game.

Wilson would hit Murphy on a 43-yard catch and run to get ODU down to the six-yard line. The sophomore wide receiver turned in 4 catches for 96 yards in the game. Unable to punch it on the next three plays, Ricky Rahne was forced to use his final timeout with just two seconds on the clock. On the final snap of the game, Wilson found a hole up the middle of the field and dove through to complete the chaotic comeback.

After a tough start, Wilson bounced back to throw for 208 yards, a touchdown and a pick. His game-winning score was his second rushing touchdown of the season, the first coming against Louisiana back in September. Sanni led the way with 85 rushing yards on 10 attempts along with his electric touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

ODU (6-6) becomes bowl-eligible for the second time in three seasons, winning its final two games of the season with two plays right as time expired. The Monarchs await their bowl destination and opponent, which will be announced next weekend.