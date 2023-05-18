Windsor softball's Melissa Carr feels community's support in journey to UVA

WINDSOR, VA (WTKR) — There's a simple way folks in Windsor, Virginia describe their community.

"Everybody knows everybody and everyone knows what everybody is doing," said Windsor High School athletic director Chuck Parrish.

The small town of less than 3,000 residents takes pride in their own finding ways to succeed, no matter what avenue that is.

That's what Windsor High School softball senior Melissa Carr continues to find out this season.

"We're always like a family with each other," she said. "It doesn't matter where you come from."

Early in her childhood, Carr had no interest in stepping on the diamond.

"I played tee ball but then I quit," the catcher remembered. "I was one of those 'girly girls' that put lip gloss on and I was just one of those kinds of people."

She'd end up giving the sport another go a few years later. It paid off with Carr earning an opportunity to play softball at the University of Virginia.

"I'm very glad I came back and fell in love with the sport," she said.

She's not the only one thankful it worked out. The town of Windsor has become invested in her journey.

"My dad goes into the grocery store and people are asking stuff," she said. "They're like, 'Hey congrats, tell Melissa I said congrats.'"

"Being able to see Melissa posted on Facebook everywhere and seeing them all come out here and cheer on Melissa knowing she's going to UVa is very exciting," said Dukes first baseman Hailey Couch.

"She's really worked hard for this journey," said Parrish, who's also coaching the softball team. "I'm glad to see it for her and her family and I think she's going to be a great asset for the University of Virginia."

Carr is not alone in players for the Dukes heading to college. Senior pitcher Emily Fowler is committed to Chowan University.

Representing the town they were born and raised in at a higher level is a spotlight they embrace.

"You have to work for what you get, " Carr said. "It didn't just happen all on this field, it happened in the backyard with my dad."

Windsor is 17-4 overall this season and notched a 7-6 come from behind win over Southampton on Wednesday to take the Tri-Rivers District championship.

Whenever the season comes to a close, Carr will head to play Power 5 softball with her hometown's undivided support.

"I'm glad that something as small as committing somewhere to play DI can be impactful on the community," she said.