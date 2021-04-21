Wink talks NFL Draft craft with CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - In 1995, Ryan Wilson graduated with a psychology degree from William & Mary in Williamsburg. He's now studying the human behavior of football executives.

Wilson, who is a native of North Carolina but now lives in New York, is an NFL Draft analyst for CBS Sports. Monday, in advance of next week's NFL Draft, Wilson published his seven-round, 259 pick mock draft for which he studied 300 college football players.

Wilson took time to chat with News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler Tuesday about the process of putting together his monster mock and also what the Washington Football Team may do with the 19th overall selection in the the first round.