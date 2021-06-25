Wink & Wright: 1-on-1 chat with Washington Football Team President

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Early on, he's proven he's the 'Wright' man for the job.

Jason Wright was hired as President of the Washington Football Team in August 2020. At the time of his hiring, not only was the franchise a month removed from announcing its plans to retire the name it had used since 1932, but Washington was also facing disturbing allegations about its workplace environment. Oh yes, and we were in the middle of a global pandemic. Plus, the Washington Football Team has not won a playoff game since the 2005 season.

In part I of his 1-on-1 interview with Jason Wright, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler asks him to describe these 10 months on the job - highlighting both the challenges and the accomplishments. Wright also reveals how he and head coach Ron Rivera are aligned in philosophy.

Part II of Wink's chat with Jason Wright airs Friday during News 3 at 11 p.m.

