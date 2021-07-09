Winning runs in the family: Wagner siblings win state titles at First Colonial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The 757 is home to the Wagner family and winning state soccer championships at First Colonial High School runs in their blood.

Abigail Wagner was first to win a state title as part of the Patriots' 2018 championship squad. She won it her senior season and her brother, Zachary, did the same just a few weeks ago when he was part of the First Colonial boys team's state title.

"I was a little jealous watching him," Abigail said. "I was like, I miss those days, but it was good to watch him because with COVID and everything they didn't really get to have that senior year experience that I did."

"It was an awesome experience," Zachary said. "It was just the cherry on top. Me and my friends had been working for that for our whole high school career."

"After we won I ran up and gave him a hug and was like hell yeah," Abigail added. "It was good to share that moment with each other where we're both on top of the world."

Abigail's 2018 victory marked our area's first girls soccer state title in 13 year. Zachary's win marked the first state championship for the First Colonial boys team in program history.