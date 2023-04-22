With baseball roots deep, Baker climbs minor league ladder

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Fans of the Washington Nationals are getting a glimpse of the team's future this week, as the Rochester Red Wings, the Nats' AAA team, are in town to face the Tides. Among the Rochester players is a prospect who is rooted in baseball and looking to rise to the Major Leagues.

When he was three years old, Darren Baker found himself in the middle of a World Series moment. Baker was the Giants' bat boy during the 2002 fall classic between San Francisco and the Los Angeles Angels. At one point, he ran out to retrieve a bat during play with the Giants' David Bell charging home. J.T. Snow grabbed Baker and pulled him out of the way.

"It's kind of hard to believe that's me still," Baker smiled looking at a picture of the play. "Sadly, I don't have any memory of the moment. I just see videos and it's hard to believe that's me."

Now the three-year old from that picture is a 24-year old professional baseball player himself. Baker is climbing his way up the ranks with the Nationals and currently suits up for Rochester. Following Friday night's game, the second baseman is leading the International League in hits and is sixth in batting average.

"I've stayed with my approach and I've put in a lot of work at home in the offseason and with my dad and things like that," he said of his work. "I think it's just kind of coming to fruition right now and just hoping to keep it going."

Speaking of his dad, Darren comes from baseball royalty. His father is legendary manager Dusty Baker, who is one of the best skippers in the sport following a successful playing career, so the game is in the younger Baker's blood.

"It's all I've ever wanted to be, really," Darren said. "I spent the most time with my dad at the field, some of my favorite memories and baseball, it means a lot more to me."

America's pastime gave the father and son a natural bond. Darren could often be spotted in the dugout during games while Dusty was managing the Giants, Reds, Cubs and Nationals.

"The most he's taught me is kind of things off the field, dealing with adversity and persevering," the younger Baker pointed out. "A lot of people know his story and he's overcome a lot so I just take a lot from him."

Darren says that stepping out of his father's shadow happens naturally. He's looking to make a name for himself in baseball, but is proud of from where he's come.

"It was probably more difficult when I was younger," he pointed out. "My dad also grew up in Sacramento and he went to high school probably five minutes from where I did, so everybody on the field knew who I was, but I feel like it made me stronger today. I feel very comfortable in my own skin."

Baker is still young with a long career likely ahead of him, but baseball is a sport that's already given him plenty of memories, including that World Series moment 21 years ago.

"I probably see it a couple times a day or somebody mentions it out here," he laughed. "At this point in my life, it's something I kind of just laugh at and I just embrace it."