Wizards draft pick to bring former Great Bridge, ODU star Davis home more often

WASHINGTON, DC (WTKR)- In the late 1970's and early 1980's, Mark Davis was one of the best basketball players in Hampton Roads. Now his son might allow him to make it back to the 757 a little more frequently.

Davis's son, Johnny, was the tenth overall pick by the Washington Wizards last week. Johnny recently completed his sophomore season at Wisconsin and will look to help spark a franchise in the nation's capital that's struggled as of late.

"I didn't care what team he went to, but getting drafted by the Wizards was kind of like icing on the cake," Mark said of his son's name being called during the draft. "It's near where I grew up, I think they're an up and coming organization and I just love all they're trying to accomplish."

The elder Davis hit the court for Great Bridge from 1977-1981, then put together a stellar college career at Old Dominion from 1981-1985. He's lived in Wisconsin since his professional playing days, which is where Johnny and his brother, Jordan, grew up. Now Johnny will be playing less than four hours from where his father used to dominate the basketball courts and Mark will attend as many games as he can.

"We're going to get back as much as we can," Mark said. "I'm going to get back to Chesapeake as much as I can also and get Johnny familiar with the area. We haven't had a lot of time to visit where I'm from, but we're going to have a chance now because he's only four hours away."

Davis says he and his family have received plenty of congratulations from those they know in Chesapeake. Right now, they're continuing to wrap their heads around the exciting next chapter.

"It's been amazing, just amazing. It's been something that's like a dream come true," Mark smiled.

Johnny Davis earned Big Ten Player of the Year in 2022. The guard averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game during his sophomore season. He joins a Wizards team that finished the campaign 35-47, good enough for fourth in the Southeast Division, and wrapped up eight games out of a playoff spot.

Following his days as a Monarch, Mark Davis was selected in the fourth round of the 1981 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He put together a 15 year playing career before retiring in 1999.