Wolfson paving the way on sideline

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- Out of everybody watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, nobody has a better seat than Tracy Wolfson. She has plenty of NFL knowledge, but perhaps even more important than that is the impact she has on young women coming up behind her in sports.

"I appreciate that," Wolfson said of her role model status. "I take a lot of pride in it. It's all about paying it forward."

Wolfson has been an NFL sideline reporter since 2014 and is getting ready to hit the field for her fifth Super Bowl. Not only is she a staple of pro football on CBS, but of the NCAA basketball tournament as well.

The University of Michigan graduate credits Lesley Visser as one of her mentors, but also pointed out that came later in her career. When Wolfson was first starting out in the television business, she had to figure it out on her own.

"When I was a kid trying to get into this business, I didn't have mentors," the reporting veteran recalled. "I didn't have anyone to ask for advice, how to get into this business. I had to pave my own path and so it's really nice that I can give back and I can have young women reach out to me and I take it extremely seriously to help open the door for them."

Wolfson is right in the middle of the game. She's tasked with gathering updated injury information, speaking with coaches and players and giving the viewers at home a window onto field level.

"My favorite part of my job is being front and center in all the action," she said. "I really like being live on the field and being like an investigative reporter of sorts."

Now the longtime keeper of the microphone gets ready for her latest venture, a Super Bowl with a Las Vegas flavor.

"I think it's Vegas," Wolfson said of what makes this Super Bowl different. "It's the bright lights, it's Sin City, it's the biggest event in the gambling capital of the world which is pretty crazy to think that we're hosting an event here and to be part of that and the first one is certainly historic."

Wolfson will join Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Evan Washburn as the main crew for Super Bowl LVIII. You can catch the Chiefs and 49ers clash for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday at 6:30 PM on WTKR.