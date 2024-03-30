Woodside celebrates champions during pep rally

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Woodside boys basketball has turned the page and is focused on winning a third straight state championship, but the Wolverines took a moment to reflect on a memorable season Friday morning.

The team was honored during a pep rally at the school along with a handful of other teams and student-athletes. It provided a chance to celebrate the state title the Wolverines won three weeks ago with the student body.

"You see the smile on all these kids faces," head coach Stefan Welsh said. "It means everything for everything to come full circle, for all the work that we've put in since August to achieve our ultimate goal, it's always priceless."

"It's a great feeling, all my friends in the stands," added Class 5 State Player of the Year Silas Barksdale. "My teammates know we worked hard for this, so it's just a great feeling."

Woodside finished the season 26-1, rolling to its second consecutive state crown.

The basketball team was joined by other successful Woodside programs and student-athletes. Wrestler Jordyn Anderson was honored for her individual state title. The girls volleyball and field hockey teams were also celebrated during the festivities.

E-Sports, science fair, creative writing, one act play and band and chorus also had participants recognized.