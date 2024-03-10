Woodside rolls to repeat state championship with thumping of L.C. Bird

RICHMOND, VA (WTKR)- Stefan Welsh won back-to-back state championships with Woodside as a player. Now he can say he's done the same as the program's head coach.

Silas Barksdale scored 17 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Wolverines rolled past L.C. Bird, 53-33, to repeat as Class 5 state champions Saturday in Richmond. The victory wrapped up their season at 27-1.

"The feeling never gets old," Welsh said. "The kids' reaction to this is always priceless and I can't wait to get back to work so we can start working on doing this thing again."

Bird took a 5-3 lead in the first quarter, but that was the last time Woodside would trail. The Wolverines went on a 9-0 run to surge in front and held a 23-15 advantage at the break. The second half is where the avalanche occurred, as the Wolverines swelled their lead to as many as 23 points and cruised to the dominating win.

"We expected to do this," Welsh noted. "This is what we grind for. It was never a doubt."

Barksdale showed his skills down low on both the offensive and defensive ends. His point and rebound totals were game highs, as were the three blocks he added to his stat line. The junior will return looking to lead the program to its first ever three-peat, but right now is taking in this year's achievement.

"It's a great feeling," the junior forward said of going back-to-back. "It's been 20 years, back when our coach [played], so he loves it."

Callen Morrison added 11 points and five assists for the Wolverines in the win, while Jakobe Reed chipped in ten points and two steals. Travis Hamilton scored seven points, dished out five assists and came up with three steals in a strong all-around effort.

As for Welsh, he loved claiming two straight crowns during his playing days, but says nothing compares to winning the ultimate prize as a coach.

"You take 12 guys, you put them through the ringer," he said. "We don't know if at the end of the year it's going to work out or not, but the only thing we know is that if we grind, we give ourselves a chance."