Woodside's Barksdale, Princess Anne's Ojo claim Class 5 Player of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- The Woodside boys and Princess Anne girls basketball teams capped off memorable seasons earlier this month with their second consecutive state titles. Now, two key members of those squads are adding more hardware.

Wolverine junior forward Silas Barksdale and Cavalier freshman forward Micah Ojo both were named Class 5 State Players of the Year on Thursday. Woodside head coach Stefan Welsh earned Coach of the Year honors.

Barksdale paced one of the most dominant teams in the state throughout the season. The 6'11" forward averaged 19 points and 16 rebounds per contest, capping off the season with a double-double in the state title win over L.C. Bird with 17 points and 14 boards.

Welsh led the Wolverines to back-to-back state crowns and a 27-1 record this season. Woodside has posted a 50-6 mark throughout the last two championship seasons as the head coach just wrapped up his seventh campaign at the head of his alma mater. Welsh also won back-to-back state crowns as a player at the school.

Ojo is the first freshman, boy or girl, to earn State Player of the Year since the VHSL began recognizing All-State teams in 2014. The phenom averaged 18.8 points per game, 10 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game in her first varsity season. She capped it off with a 31 point performance in Princess Anne's 80-70 win over James River in the state championship game. MaxPreps listed Ojo as one of 10 fabulous freshmen in the country.