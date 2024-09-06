Woodside's Barksdale stays in-state, commits to VCU

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Silas Barksdale has helped Woodside claim back-to-back state championships. Now he'll try to bring success to a Division I college program right up the road.

Barksdale verbally committed to VCU on Thursday afternoon, picking the Rams over Butler and Miami. He'll play his college home games on the same court where he's led the Wolverines to state gold the last two seasons.

"They'll really allow me to play my game and the coaching staff was just great to me," the forward and center smiled after announcing his commitment. "I just love the school, the campus is beautiful, I love their colors. Coach (Ryan) Odoms, I've seen his history. He's a great coach."

The Woodside senior said VCU felt like home and campus being less than two hours away doesn't hurt either. The four-star recruit indicated that proximity to home was a factor in his decision.

"Everybody just expected it to be Miami, but I just wanted to play at home," he noted. "It's good for my people and my family to not be too far. They don't have to worry about playing for a plane ticket, they can just come out and support."

Now Barksdale sets his sights on helping the Wolverines chase a three-peat. With the pressure of choosing a college program behind him, focusing on his final high school campaign has become a little easier. He and Woodside will look to run it back one more time.

"They believe in me and allow me to play my game," Barksdale said of his coaches. "My teammates, they're great. They allow me to play my game. They look forward to me hooping and playing my best, so that's really what it is."

Barksdale, a 6'9" forward and center, was the Class 5 State Player of the Year in 2024 and posted 25 double-doubles last season. Woodside finished the campaign 27-1 and rolled past L.C. Bird to claim its second consecutive state title.