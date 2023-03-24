Woodside's Smith, Welsh pull in top state basketball honors

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Woodside was one of three area teams to claim state titles, joining the Princess Anne and Hampton girls. Thursday saw the Wolverines follow it up by sweeping the top VHSL honors.

Senior guard Trevor Smith was named Class 5 State Player of the Year, while Stefan Welsh pulled in Class 5 Coach of the Year honors.

Smith averaged 18 points, six rebounds and five assists this season. He helped spark a state championship comeback and led all scorers with 17 points in the title game, 15 of them coming in the second half. The guard will continue his career in college at the University of Richmond.

Welsh became just the third former player in Hampton Roads to claim state titles as both a player and a coach. He led the Wolverines to back-to-back championships in 2004 and 2005 before guiding them back to the top this season. The head coach led Woodside to a 25-3 record.

The Wolverines won the state championship game in dramatic fashion, overcoming a 16-point third quarter deficit with a 25-0 run and topping Patrick Henry (Roanoke), 54-52. Christian Greenlaw's rebound and layup at the buzzer gave Woodside the game-winning points.

Joining Smith on the first team were Menchville's AJ Clark and Styles Clemmons of Princess Anne. Greenlaw earned second team accolades, as did Adrean Newton of Maury, Norview's Jalen Milt, Will Bland of Princess Anne, Kassidy Jackson of Green Run and Etienne Strothers of Menchville.