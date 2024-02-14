Wrapping up our stay in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- The dust has settled after Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and Sin City is settling back into normalcy. It was a week filled with great experiences as the Chiefs and 49ers got set to square off.

The week kicked off the Sunday before the Super Bowl with the two teams arriving at Harry Reid International Airport. They'd make their way to their respective hotels in Henderson, which is about a 35 minute drive from the strip. This allowed players and coaches to focus on the task at hand away from the bright lights and crowds.

Monday night marked Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium, the teams' only public appearances before the big game. They joined 30,000 fans and about 6,000 media members from throughout the world at the event.

Two local products chased rings. Chiefs' linebacker Cole Christiansen is a Nansemond-Suffolk Academy product, with 49ers' assistant defensive line coach Darryl Tapp hails from Deep Creek High School and Virginia Tech.

It all led up to a thrilling edition of the Super Bowl, with Kansas City downing San Francisco, 25-22, in overtime.

There was plenty of excitement away from the field as well. Our crews met Wayne Newton, Mr. Las Vegas himself, during the welcome press conference, Carrot Top at Opening Night, Norfolk boxer Keyshawn Davis, who had a fight during Super Bowl week in Sin City, and Tom Kenny, who is the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants. We also caught up with famous broadcasting faces, such as Tony Romo, Bill Cowher, J.J. Watt and Phil Simms.

Our cameras also made their way behind the scenes at the CBS production compound, lifting the curtain on how the game makes it from the stadium to millions of devices across the world for our viewers.

All in all, it was a memorable trip to Las Vegas. We hope you, our viewers, found our content interesting and informative, as well as tailored to Hampton Roads.