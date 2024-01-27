Wrestling community mourns passing of John Graham

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- John Graham created a concept that spread across the nation with dual meet tournaments, just one accomplishment that highlights his legacy.

Graham passed away on Thursday and the area wrestling community is remembering the sport's legend. Virginia Challenge Wrestling's Frank Lipoli worked extensively with Graham throughout his career.

"When you think of the great sport of wrestling in Hampton Roads, you think of John Graham," Lipoli said.

Graham left his mark on the Peninsula as a multi-sport athlete at Poquoson High School. He played football at Randolph-Macon College, where he is in the school's athletic hall of fame.

His greatest mark on the area, however, was the Virginia Duals. An event that began in 1981, Graham had the idea of hosting a tournament where the team advances in the bracket, rather than the individual. It's a concept that caught fire and spread across the country and the Virginia Duals completed its 43rd edition earlier this month.

"He wanted to make a wrestling tournament like basketball tournaments where the whole team progressed," Lipoli noted. "43 years ago, there was nothing. John Graham created the dual meet concept."

Extensive and successful international experience is also part of Graham's resume. He served as Team Leader for USA Wrestling during the 1988 and 1996 Olympics and was a Team Leader for four USA Freestyle World Teams and the Pan American Team.

Graham spent 19 years as an aeronautical engineer at NASA before owning and operating a seafood processing plant in Hampton.

Details of his memorial service will be announced at a later date.