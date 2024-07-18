Wright no longer Commanders' president, will leave team after 2024 season

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- The Commanders' front office will continue to change as the team now searches for a new team president.

Jason Wright no longer holds that position with the franchise, a team spokesperson confirmed on Thursday afternoon. Wright has transitioned into a senior advisory role and will depart the team at the end of the 2024 season.

"This feels like the right moment for me to explore my next leadership opportunity," Wright said in a statement. "I’m extremely grateful to my Commanders colleagues, our fans, and this community for all that we have accomplished these past four years, and am looking forward to the start of a very successful season for the Burgundy and Gold.”

A Commanders' spokesperson said that Wright's duties with the team will remain similar to the past four years, focusing on a naming rights deal and the new stadium process. A search for a new team president with get underway "soon."

“Together with an amazing team of professionals, we have taken this franchise through a period of immense challenge and uncertainty and have transformed it," he said in his statement. "We’ve set the table for an incredibly bright future under Josh’s leadership. Over just the past year, we’ve welcomed record numbers of fans back into our building, made meaningful improvements to the fan experience, re-engaged with corporate partners, and reconnected with the community. Most importantly, we re-established a culture of respect in this organization."

Wright began his tenure with the Commanders in August of 2020, becoming the first Black NFL team president in history. He helped guide the team through its rebranding process and continued to hold his title through the ownership transition from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris. Wright was an NFL running back from 2004-2010, playing with the Falcons, Browns and Cardinals.

“Jason has made a remarkable impact on the Commanders organization since he joined four years ago," Josh Harris added. "He stepped in at a time of immense challenge and has led this organization through an incredible transformation that set that stage for everything that is to come. I am extremely grateful to Jason for his partnership to me and the rest of the ownership group over the past year.”

Washington players report to training camp Tuesday with the first practice kicking off Wednesday morning.