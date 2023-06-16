York High School hosts job fair for prospective athletic officials

YORKTOWN, VA (WTKR)- A shortage of high school officials has swept the nation, but associations on the Peninsula are working to get more people back on the fields and courts.

York High School hosted a job fair for prospective officials on Thursday night, urging anybody interested to come to the gym and learn more about refereeing or umpiring in a handful of different sports.

"We are short, we are aging out, COVID did us no justice at all because we lost a lot of officials during that time-frame, so we are now in an active recruiting mode to try to bring in some new officials," said David Geer, Commissioner of the Peninsula Football Officials Association.

"We need more officials," added Bob Orlando, the assistant commissioner of the Virginia Basketball Officials Association. "This is a great, creative way for us to talk to people who might want to get into officiating."

A number of sports' officiating associations were on hand for the job fair. In addition to football and basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, field hockey, cheerleading and wrestling were represented. All of these activities are experiencing shortages for a number of different reasons.

"There's a lot that goes into it and it's not for everybody," Orlando pointed out, citing the split-second decisions, judgment and responsibility. "There is a fair amount of abuse that we take from players, coaches, fans and sometimes some people just don't want to take that abuse anymore."

"We do this more for the advocacy of the sport. We really enjoy being out here and it's not so much for the money," added Geer. "A little bit of the sportsmanship has hindered officials coming out. Some of the fans are a little unruly and you see that across the nation as well."

While there may be some bumps, these officials point out the giant upside to participating. They get to be around games they love and have an impact on helping young players grow as players and people.

"It's just my way of giving back a little bit," Geer said. "I really enjoy it, I don't do it for the money, I do it because it's an advocacy to be out here and do that."

"I love the game of basketball and it's a way for me to give back," noted Orlando. "If I can impact young people's lives by going out there and doing a good job in their game and maybe have a conversation with them, make them feel good about themselves, then I walk away and I say 'that's a good feeling.'"

There is some money involved, even if the pay won't be the main attraction, but the officials say the high school level can be the beginning of an exciting road with the chance to advance.

"If you do well with us in our association, there's opportunities in the college ranks and, of course, you can even make it to the NBA."

Geer agrees on the football side.

"If we get some of the younger guys to come out and get them into middle school, JV, work them up to the varsity level, then they can work into the college level and who knows? A future NFL official, so that's something we really want to push."

Orlando also pointed out that, once newcomers get the hang of everything and put in the time, officiating isn't as hard as they might think and they settle into a routine.

Those recruiting referees and umpires on Thursday hope that the event will lead to more opportunities to appeal to prospects.