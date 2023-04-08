Young Hampton Roads golfers Inderlied and Rasmussen make early Masters memories

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — It takes some golfers or golf fans wait years upon years to see a round at The Masters Tournament.

For Hampton Roads' Ada Inderlied and Macie Rasmussen, not only can they say they've watched a practice round, they can even tout taking a few swings on the course.

"It was kind of unbelievable," Rasmussen said.

Both competed in the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday morning. The qualifying process starting last May, the two making it to Augusta after regional qualifiers in the fall.

"I had butterflies in my stomach the night before," 11-year-old Inderlied said. "It was just so cool."

"It was hard to wrap my mind around the fact that I'm at Augusta National," Rasmussen said.

They first met each other at a PGA Junior League event four years ago, forming a fast friendship. Rasmussen and Inderlied would keep each other updated on how they were doing through qualifying stage for the Drive, Chip and Putt nationals. They were even in sync with their results at Augusta.

"We saw each other afterwards and when we found out we got the same place, we were excited," Rasmussen, who is 13-years old, remembered. She finished ninth in the 12-13 girls division, while Inderlied took the same spot among the 10-11 girls.

"It was cool because she was the only one from here that went," Inderlied said.

On Monday the two stayed through a practice round for the golfers who are playing in the Masters, creating a few "pinch me" moments.

"I saw Tiger (Woods) and Rory McIlroy," Rasmussen said. "There were so many people, it was just so hard to see."

The most surreal moment for the two, though, is knowing they've played on a course that the elites of professional golf have walked.

"I thought about it after, all the players who have been on the green and putt," Inderlied said. "And I got to putt on it."

"It's really cool now to watch it on TV because I can go, 'Oh my gosh, I was there,'" Rasmussen said.