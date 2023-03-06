Young pulls in All-Sun Belt Tournament honors

PENSACOLA, FL (WTKR)- The Sun Belt women's basketball tournament wrapped up on Monday afternoon with James Madison claiming the conference title, but an Old Dominion player also received an accolade.

Monarch senior forward Amari Young was named to the six-person All-Sun Belt Tournament team, after her performance in ODU's three contests last week. Young averaged 16 points and 7.7 rebounds per outing during tournament play.

Young opened her postseason with an 11 point, 10 rebound effort in the Monarchs' 66-56 second round victory over Georgia State, despite a rough shooting day from the floor. She connected on three free throws down the stretch to help put the game away.

Friday saw one of the best games of her college career in ODU's 86-83 nail-biting win over Troy in the conference quarterfinals. Young scored a season-high 29 points and pulled down nine boards to pace the Monarchs. Old Dominion led by as many as 18 points in that match-up before a furious Trojan comeback, with Young scoring the final bucket of the game on a layup with two seconds left.

She capped off her tournament with eight points and four rebounds in Sunday's 70-64 semifinal loss to James Madison.

Young currently leads the Monarchs in scoring (11.9 ppg) and rebounds (8.4 rpg).

Old Dominion is 22-12 on the season and will wait to see if it receives an invitation to the Women's NIT.