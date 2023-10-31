Young, Sweat moved by Commanders on NFL trade deadline day

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- There was thought that Chase Young could end up being a generational talent on the defensive line when he was drafted back in 2020. If he reaches that potential, it will be in another uniform.

Young and Montez Sweat were traded by the Commanders on Tuesday, the final day of the NFL in-season trading period, according to multiple reports, including the Washington Post. The team has confirmed the Sweat deal.

The defensive end Young is heading to the 49ers, where he'll instantly enter the postseason race. Washington is reportedly receiving a 2024 third round draft pick in return. In seven games this season, the 2020 second overall draft pick has tallied 15 tackles and five sacks.

"That's out of my control," Young said when asked if he wanted to remain in Washington following Sunday's loss to the Eagles. "My job is to play football and that's what I'm going to continue to do."

Injuries have thrown the Prince George's County, Maryland, native's game off the tracks a bit during his career. Young burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2020, racking up 44 tackles and 7.5 sacks. His efforts were good enough to earn him Defensive Rookie of the Year.

2021 saw Young tear his ACL and patellar tendon at Tampa Bay in Week 10. It would sideline him until his return during Week 16 of 2022 at San Francisco and only appeared in three games that season. He did not play in this year's opener as he recovered from a neck injury, but made his debut Week Two at Denver and has appeared in every game since then. The defensive end was asked if he was happy with the team after Sunday's game."

"For sure," he replied. "I love Washington."

Young is scheduled to return to FedEx Field on December 31 when the 49ers visit Washington.

Sweat is heading to the Bears in exchange for a second round draft pick in 2024. A first round selection in 2019, the defensive end is on pace for a career year with 32 tackles and 6.5 sacks through eight games.

The Mississippi State product was an immediate impact player for Washington, tallying 50 tackles and seven sacks during his rookies season. That tackle mark still serves as his career-high and he would set his high-water mark for sacks the following campaign with nine. He's appeared in every game in three of his four full NFL seasons, missing six games in 2021 with a jaw fracture and later COVID-19.

During their three-plus years with the franchise, Young and Sweat grew close, something the former addressed in the locker room on Sunday.

"That's my brother, man," Young said of Sweat. "Twin towers, we're rocking for life, so that's not going to change if we're not on the same team."

The Commanders are 3-5 on the year, currently sitting third in the NFC East, and have lost five of their last six games. Defeats to the Bears and the Giants were particularly frustrating and threw the team off a hopeful positive trajectory for the 2023 season. Washington's defense entered the week ranked 29th in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (374.1) and 31st in points allowed per game (28.5).

Both Young and Sweat are free agents at the end of the season, so the Commanders opted to get something for them in return rather than just letting them walk following the 2023 campaign. The team extended Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne in each of the last two years.

Washington visits the Patriots on Sunday at 1:00.