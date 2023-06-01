Young Virginia Beach skateboarder set for VIP Jackalope experience

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- 13-year old Asher Leonard has no trouble keeping busy. His father will tell you he's not a big video game kid, so you'll often find him outside.

During the spring, you can find the Kempsville Middle School student on the baseball field, getting the most out of a sport he's loved since day one. Asher suits up for the Braves of Kempsville PONY Baseball.

"Hitting the ball, making contact, all the cheering," Asher said of what he enjoys about baseball. "It's super fun, making everybody happy, being happy and making new friends."

When it's not the baseball field, it's the skate park. The young baseball player probably spends more time on his skateboard, working on his skills and new tricks.

"I got him actually on a board when he was one and a half rolling down the driveway," said Jimbo Leonard, Asher's father. "From there, it just progressed."

"He took me to the skate park for the first day and I figured out a few new tricks," recalled Asher. "I just kind of started going off from there."

Now in seventh grade, he hasn't slowed down. Asher has worked to master the ramps, railings and other skateboarding apparatus. He's also learned to fall and get back up.

"If you let this go, then it's like you're going to be thinking about it for the rest of your life," he said about getting over the fear of falling. "It could have been so easy. You just keep on going until you land it."

This weekend will be an exciting one for the young skater. Asher entered a contest, submitting a video of himself skateboarding. His clip was selected and he'll get the chance to get the VIP treatment during the Jackalope Festival in Virginia Beach.

"I get to go backstage, meet the professional skaters, like Tony Hawk, Elliott Sloan and Steve Caballero," he said. "I get to go with some of my friends that won."

So what does Asher hope to see during his experience? He'll get the chance to pick the brains of some of the legends of the sport and also hopes to pick up a few new tips.

"It's definitely going to be a little nervous meeting them," the Kempsville teenager smiled. "I would mostly say 'could you do this trick for me?' and hopefully they would say yes. Maybe get their autograph, too."

"He's stoked on it," added Jimbo. "We're all stoked. I get to meet a childhood idol, possibly (Tony Hawk). Even if not meet him, I get to see him."

Asher has landed the opportunity of a lifetime. This potential future star will get to learn some lessons from the stars of the present and he's ready to take it all in.

"I want to get a few professional skaters' autographs, maybe learn a new trick, skate with friends and just have a good time," he said.

The Jackalope Festival takes place Friday through Sunday at Neptune Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.